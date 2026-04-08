Rajinkanth refuses to comment on Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan delay: ‘I do not want to answer’

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming film Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While interacting with the press at Chennai airport, the actor revealed that filming will wrap up soon, but declined to comment on the delay of Jana Nayagan.

Rajinikanth declines to comment on Jana Nayagan delay; shares Jailer 2 update

Speaking to the media outside the airport, Rajinikanth said, “Jailer 2 has 2–3 more days of shooting left. We will begin KHxRK from August 2026. The production houses will confirm the release dates of the films. The script for KHxRK has been finalized.”

When asked about Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and its delay, the superstar responded, “Sorry, I don’t want to answer that.”

For those unaware, Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, the film failed to release on time due to the lack of censor certification, leaving it in limbo.

While more details are awaited, the action drama is now expected to release in June 2026. However, an official announcement is still pending.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Shah Rukh Khan will not be making a cameo appearance in the film. Despite his interest in the role and the opportunity to share screen space with the superstar, SRK has declined the part due to prior work commitments.

Rajinikanth’s work front

After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, directed by Cibi Chakravarthi. The film is expected to be an emotional action entertainer.

While the cast has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan may appear in key roles. The shoot is expected to begin by the end of April 2026.

Additionally, the actor also has KHxRK Reunion in his lineup, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan on the big screen after four decades.

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