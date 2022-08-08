Rajinikanth CONFIRMS the shoot of Jailer to begin this August

The fans of superstar Rajinikanth are waiting with bated breath to see Thalaiva on the big screens once again. Ever since he announced his next film titled Jailer with Nelson Dilipkumar, a lot has been written about the project. Rajinikanth recently confirmed that this highly-awaited drama will go on the floors soon. It is believed that the shoot will commence either on the 15th or 22nd of this month.

As Rajinikanth was returning from a small trip to Delhi, the paparazzi bombarded him at the airport. When he was asked with the question about his next film, the actor was quoted saying, “next shooting dhaan” and smiled. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Another update about Jailer is that the makers are erecting a set for the film in Hyderabad's film city and just like the actor's last release, Annaatthe, a major portion of the drama will also be filmed in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth is believed to have given a free hand to Nelson Dilipkumar to pick a story of his liking. He has also refrained from interfering in deciding the cast and crew for the flick.