Rajinikanth conveys his heartiest congratulations to Suriya on his National Award win for Soorarai Pottru

It's double celebrations for Suriya on his birthday as he won Best Actor at National Film Awards. While wishes having been pouring in since yesterday, the birthday has just got more special as superstar Rajinikanth conveyed his warmest wishes to Suriya. Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and conveyed congratulations to Suriya and Soorarai Pottru team for winning big at National Awards with 4 awards.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote, "#NationalFilmAwards My heartiest congratulations and appreciation to Surya @Suriya_offl who won the National Film Award, the film director and all the award-winning film artists." Radikaa Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Divya Spandana, Dhanush, R Madhavan and many Kollywood celebrities congratulated the Soorarai Pottru team.

Sudha Kongara Prasad, GV Prakash and Aparna Balamurali won Best Director, Best Music Director and Best Actress, respectively.

Suriya also penned a heartfelt message on Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and good wishes as he won National Award for first time in 17 years of his career. A part in his note read, "My love and 'Thank You' to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma & Appa, Karthi & Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family," said Suriya, who went on to thank his 'Anbaana fans' on this joyous occasion.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.