Rajinikanth and his family recently flew to Greece to attend the destination wedding of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. Following the celebrations, the superstar was seen enjoying some quality time with his family, posing alongside his daughters and grandsons.

Rajinikanth enjoys family getaway with family

In a series of pictures shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth on social media, Rajinikanth is seen holding his wife, Latha Rajinikanth’s hand while holding his grandchildren’s hands with the other. The actor and his family are all smiling as they walk together.

The pictures also feature his daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, along with his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna, and Veer.

Here’s the post:

Rajinikanth and his family recently travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of their relative, acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh’s song, Manasilaayo, from the actor’s film Vettaiyan also went viral on social media.

Following their wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are set to host a reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The event is expected to witness the presence of several prominent celebrities.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was recently seen in the action-comedy film Jailer 2 , directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the film follows ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian as he sets out to dismantle an idol-trading network, leading to a major confrontation.

Apart from the superstar, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. It also includes special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth will headline Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film is reportedly being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the RKFI banner and is expected to feature Simran Bagga, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in important roles.

Additionally, actor Ram Pothineni is expected to play the main antagonist, while Sreeleela and Nayanthara are also said to be part of the project.

Rajinikanth also has the tentatively titled KHxRK in his lineup, which will see him reunite with Kamal Haasan on screen after nearly four decades.

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