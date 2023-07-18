Rajinikanth enjoys vacation in Maldives; Viral photo of superstar walking on the beach

Rajinikanth is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. The superstar flew to the tropical island to relax for a few days after completing his work commitments. Now, a photo of the actor from a beach in the Maldives has gone viral on social media. The photo proves why he is known as a star with simplicity and humility.

Despite being the biggest superstar, Rajinikanth is very simple. He doesn't take stardom to his head and lives a very common life and that can be told by his off-screen personality. A photo of Rajinikanth from Maldives, taking a stroll at the beach in his off-screen look has taken the internet by fire. He is seen wearing a casual T-shirt and shorts with a fanny bag around his waist.

Rajinikanth takes a stroll at the beach in Maldives like a common man

Rajinikanth had reached the Maldives last week. A few photos of the superstar posing in front of a SriLankan Airlines plane with a sling bag across his shoulder also went viral on social media.



Lal Salaam wrap up

Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming films Jailer and Lal Salaam. On July 16, the Darbar actor wrapped up shooting for his cameo portions in daughter Aishwarya's directorial film Lal Salaam. He is playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the film.

Last week, she took to Instagram and shared the news of Rajinikanth's pack-up with pictures from the sets. She captioned the pictures, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR."

About Jailer

Rajinikanth is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres on August 10.

The second single Hukum was released yesterday and it showcases the superstar in all his glory. Hukum has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed the entire Jailer soundtrack. The song is filled with several callbacks to Rajinikanth’s career.

