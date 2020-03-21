Rajinikanth extends support to Janata Curfew; Advises people to stay indoors

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and shared a video, in which he extended his support to Janta Curfew and urged his fans to stay indoors.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and shared a video, in which he advised people to follow Prime Minister's advisory on Janata Curfew and urged them go stay indoors on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He stated also narrated how India is in second stage and how the third stage can be avoided if the curfew is strictly followed.Earlier, he put out a Tweet stating that he would completely support the curfew and stay indoors along with his family on March 22.

On the work front, Rajinikanth's last outing was Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth was seen as a tough, ruthless cop in Darbar, which was a revenge drama. The cop thriller had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as leading ladies. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty played the main antagonist in the film, while Yogi Babu played Rajinikanth's sidekick. Anirudh Ravidhandar composed the film's music and all the tracks were megahits. It was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film ran into trouble when the distributor's association alleged that the Rajinikanth starrer failed to fetch them the promised profit. AR Murugadoss even lodged a police complaint stating that people from the association have been issuing him threats.

Rajinikanth will be next seen Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. Annaatthe is being produced by Sun Pictures and the film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. While some suggest that the film will be a rural entertainer, no information on the film's genre has been officially released. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role in Annaatthe. The film's shooting has been postponed citing the outbreak of Coronavirus.

