Rajinikanth faces Madras HC's wrath after he moved to court to wave off tax for his marriage hall

Rajinikanth’s counsel has informed the Madras HC that they would be withdrawing the petition imposed against the Chennai Corporation.

Rajinikanth recently rushed to Madras High Court to wave off tax for his marriage hall challenged by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The superstar challenged the demand of property tax of Rs 6.5 Lakhs over the marriage hall owned by him. In the petition filed by him, Rajinikanth stated that he has not earned revenue in the last 6 months due to lockdown. Through his counsel, Vijayan Subramanian, the actor also mentioned that his marriage hall hadn’t been rented out since lockdown and that earlier he had been paying property tax regularly for the marriage hall. However, Madras High Court has now warned Rajinikanth of imposing costs for rushing to the court against a property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh that was made by the civic body.

In the other report, Rajinikanth’s counsel has informed the Madras HC that they would be withdrawing the petition imposed by the Chennai Corporation. On September 10, the Petta actor had received a property tax invoice from the corporation to pay the tax. After March 24, Rajinikanth had cancelled all the weddings at his marriage halls and had even returned advance money with Government instructions, read his petition.

Justice Anita Sumanth warned the actor that costs would be imposed for knocking doors of the court over the same within 10 days of receiving notice by the civic body. Rajinikanth's counsel has now sought to withdraw the case.

Also Read: Bomb threat issued to Dhanush; Search operation conducted at his residence

Meanwhile, the makers of Rajinikanth's Siruthai Siva will be resuming the film's shoot from October 10. The film will also star actresses Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Kushbu Sundar in key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×