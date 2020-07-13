  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth fans recall an emotional moment when superstar returned to Chennai after treatment in Singapore

July 13 is special and emotional not only for superstar Rajinikanth but also for his fans as he returned to Chennai months after his treatment in Singapore.
4923 reads Mumbai
Rajinikanth fans recall an emotional moment when superstar returned to Chennai after treatment in SingaporeRajinikanth fans recall an emotional moment when superstar returned to Chennai after treatment in Singapore
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

July 13, 2011, is the day when superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his treatment in Singapore. After suffering from respiratory and gastrointestinal issues, Rajinikanth was shifted to a hospital in Singapore in May 2011 to undergo further treatment for nephropathy. Months after the treatment, the Petta star returned to India and as soon as he stepped at the Chennai airport, hundreds of fans gathered and welcomed him. Rajinikanth too, with folded hands, thanked his fans for all the prayers and best wishes. Well, July 13 is special and emotional not only for the superstar but also for his fans. 

Rajinikanth's fans are recalling the time when the superstar returned from Singapore after medical treatment. This day, last year, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya had also shared a throwback video as the superstar returned to Chennai after health recovery. Soundarya also thanked fans for all the support along with an emotional note that read: “A day we will forever remember,the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his medical treatment in singapore #13.7.11 8 years ago. You are truly gods child Appa. To all those hearts who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my family THANK YOU.”

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe.  The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena as female leads, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. 

The makers have wrapped up a major portion of the shoot and are looking forward to resuming soon. Due to lockdown, the shoot got delayed further. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement