Rajinikanth fans recall an emotional moment when superstar returned to Chennai after treatment in Singapore

July 13 is special and emotional not only for superstar Rajinikanth but also for his fans as he returned to Chennai months after his treatment in Singapore.

July 13, 2011, is the day when superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his treatment in Singapore. After suffering from respiratory and gastrointestinal issues, Rajinikanth was shifted to a hospital in Singapore in May 2011 to undergo further treatment for nephropathy. Months after the treatment, the Petta star returned to India and as soon as he stepped at the Chennai airport, hundreds of fans gathered and welcomed him. Rajinikanth too, with folded hands, thanked his fans for all the prayers and best wishes. Well, July 13 is special and emotional not only for the superstar but also for his fans.

Rajinikanth's fans are recalling the time when the superstar returned from Singapore after medical treatment. This day, last year, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya had also shared a throwback video as the superstar returned to Chennai after health recovery. Soundarya also thanked fans for all the support along with an emotional note that read: “A day we will forever remember,the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his medical treatment in singapore #13.7.11 8 years ago. You are truly gods child Appa. To all those hearts who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my family THANK YOU.”

13/7/2011 #Thalaivar Fans ku Maraka Mudiyatha Santhosamana Oru Naal !! 9years ago !! God’s Own Child returns to India Ellathukum oru kaaranam Irukum !!! Kaaranam illama yentha oru kaariyamum Irukathu - Thalaivar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/EqAHChzE5V — Chandru (@Chandru12120) July 13, 2020

July 13, 2011 "Kannangala, I am BACK! " - The day no #Thalaivar fan can ever forget. After his medical treatment in Singapore, Superstar #Rajinikanth returned to Chennai. #TheDayThalaivarReturnedHome pic.twitter.com/XCpHf2cTAG — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) July 13, 2020

A day we will forever remember,the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his medical treatment in singapore #13.7.11 8 years ago. You are truly gods child Appa. To all those hearts who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my family THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/ylBWOjTvTW — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) July 13, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena as female leads, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles.

The makers have wrapped up a major portion of the shoot and are looking forward to resuming soon. Due to lockdown, the shoot got delayed further.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×