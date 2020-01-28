Rajinikanth to feature in Man Vs Wild and Twitterati have a field day; Check out the hilarious memes

While the shooting for Man vs Wild has kick-started at Bandipur National Park, Rajinikanth's fans can't keep calm and this has lead to the splurge of hilarious memes on Twitter.

Rajinikanth fans can't keep calm as the superstar will feature on the popular show, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will appear on the show. The superstar has commenced the shooting for the same at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka. Ever since the news surfaced on social media, Twitter users are going berserk and have been sharing hilarious memes over the same. Sometimes social media can be a good place to lift your mood and the latest memes on Rajinikanth's Man Vs Wild are a proof. The news has taken social media by storm.

Thalaiva fans have been comparing their favourite superstar with wild animals and how he can conquer them all. One the memes suggest that how not Rajinikanth, but the animals around have to 'mind it' as their favourite star can battle any situation. While the shooting has kick-started at Bandipur National Park, the Darbar actor's fans can't keep calm and this has lead to the splurge of hilarious memes on Twitter. Twitterati has a field day. Check out the memes below for some good laugh.

Petta star Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country and it remains to see what if the audience gets to see his never seen side on the show.

* Rajnikanth entering the forest for #ManvsWild * Animals: pic.twitter.com/GmGGeLVdir — Sir Yuzvendra (Parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 28, 2020

On the work front, Rajinikanth has already wrapped a major part of the shoot for his upcoming film Thalaivar 168. The film also features Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in important roles. Keerthy will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the upcoming untitled film.

