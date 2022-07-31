Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan & Nambi Narayanan post the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; WATCH

Rajinikanth recently felicitated fellow actor R Madhavan & former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan post the grand success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Sharing a few glimpses of their meet on Instagram, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star wrote, "We you get the blessings from a one-man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajinikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world."

Meanwhile, made under the direction of R Madhavan himself, this highly acclaimed biopic marks the directorial debut of the actor. Bankrolled by Tricolour Films in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures, the movie further stars Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles along with a special cameo by Suriya.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect deals with the life of the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage and was even imprisoned back in 1994.

In the meantime, after winning countless hearts on the big screens, this venture is now available on the OTT platform as well. It was premiered on the 26th of July this year.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan revealed what made him don multiple hats for this movie. Replying to this, he was quoted saying, "It happened that I heard Nambi Narayanan's story from somebody who said there was a good-looking ISRO scientist who had an affair with a Maldivian woman and because of that he sold secrets of Indian rocketry to Pakistan. He was arrested, tortured, and almost killed, and then he came out and proved that he was innocent. So I said great ya, you know poor man's James Bond story. But, when I met him, it was like I was hit by a sledgehammer. I knew that as a person, we as a society and as a nation were missing this whole picture. "

