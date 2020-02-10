Rajinikanth to finally launch his political party? Find Out

Rajinikanth will be launching his political party any time after April 14. It is to be noted that the actor announced his political entry before two years.

It has been almost two years since Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth announced his political entry during a public appearance. While we have been waiting for the actor to make his political entry more effective, new reports claim that the actor will be launching his party any time after April 14. The report also added that the launch will happen as a grand event, and lakhs of people are expected to witness it.

It is expected that the actor will have alliance with BJP as he issued a statement in support of CAA recently. While meeting the press in Chennai, Rajinikanth stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not harm Indian Muslims and that he would be the first person to protest if it did. This was opposed by many political leaders including DMK President MK Stalin. There were many such incidences where Rajinikanth supported BJP ideologies.

Meanwhile, the actor also issued statement, which sparked a huge controversy. He stated that during a rally by social reformer Periyar, idols of lord Ram and Sita were taken a procession in an offensive way. Cases were filed against the actor and political parties demanded apology from the actor. However, Rajinikanth denied to issue apology and stated that his statements were based on facts. He also showed newspaper clippings from 1971, where articles on the said rally were reported. Amid all this, it is not known as to which party would Rajinikanth have an alliance with.

Credits :Indian Express

