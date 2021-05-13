Rajinikanth gets 2nd jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Daughter Soundarya shares his pic as she asks fans to stay safe

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya took to social media to reveal that her father has taken the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine today.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to take a toll on normal life, things are getting scarier with every passing day. The number of Coronavirus cases are rising significantly and so is the mortality rate. Amid this, vaccination is the only weapon against the deadly virus. Be it a commoner or a celebrity everyone has been getting vaccinated to keep COVID 19 at bay. While several celebs have already got themselves vaccinated, superstar Rajinikanth had also got his second dose of Coronavirus vaccination.

His daughter Soundarya took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the news as she posted a picture of the senior actor getting himself vaccinated. In the picture, Rajinikanth was seen sitting comfortably on a couch in his home and was accompanied by Soundarya. In the caption, the lady asked fans to stay safe amid the pandemic and get vaccinated as and when possible to fight this war against COVID 19. She wrote, “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Earlier, celebs like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni etc had got themselves vaccinated for COVID 19. Sharing the new about his first dose of vaccine, Mohanlal wrote, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

