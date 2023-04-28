Rajinikanth gets a warm welcome from Balakrishna as he reaches Vijaywada for Sr NTR's anniversary celebrations

Rajinikanth will be attending as chief guest for Balakrishna's father and Jr NTR's grandfather NT Rama Rao's 100th birthday celebrations. On Thursday, the superstar arrived in Vijayawada and got a grand welcome from Balakrishna and fans. The Veera Simha Reddy felicitated him and posed for pics with bright smiles at the airport as they got clicked.

The 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the late politician and legendary actor NT Rama Rao will take place in Vijayawada. The event is scheduled to happen tonight, Friday, April 28. Several pics and videos of Rajinikanth clicked from the airport are going viral on social media.

NT Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary celebrations

On April 23, Balayya shared a video message, in which he spoke about his father's centenary celebrations. He also extended an invitation to the people of Vijayawada and his fans. Along with Rajinikanth, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the event as chief guest.

About Sr NTR's career

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was born in a Hindu agrarian family on 28 May 1923 in Nimmakuru, a small village in Gudivada taluk of Krishna district. NTR came from a farmer's family and went on to become the biggest champion among people. After his education, the legendary star got a good government job but left his well-paid job just for his dream of acting. With passion and hard work, he made his debut as an actor in 1949 and acted in over 300 films.

Apart from being an actor, Sr NTR was close to the hearts of Telugu people as a politician. He became the only politician who every Telugu person loved and became nine times Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.



Upcoming films

Coming to Balakrishna,'s upcoming projects, he has teamed up with Anil Ravipudi for his next, which is tentatively titled NBK108. He will share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in this flick. According to reports, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal are part of the film as well. However, an official confirmation about the cast and crew is awaited.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. He has wrapped up his portions for the film and the film will arrive during Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival this August.

