Rajinikanth gets captured by AR Rahman as he watches the musician’s virtual reality film Le Musk; PICS

Rajinikanth is one of those actors who have kept their enthusiasm alive despite being in the film industry for a very long time. The legendary superstar has always made sure that he watches every well-made film that gets released, despite his busy schedule. And when Rajinikanth likes a film, he will make sure that he appreciates its cast and crew members in person. Recently, the veteran actor had a reunion with his great fan and frequent collaborator, the celebrated musician AR Rahman. Rajinikanth watches AR Rahman's film Le Musk

The celebrated actor-musician duo, who have earlier teamed up for some of the Tamil cinema's best film songs, recently had a reunion at Rajinikanth's residence. Later, AR Rahman held a special screening of his virtual reality film Le Musk, for the superstar. He also clicked some pictures of the Enthiran star, as he enjoyed the film with a pair of virtual reality glasses. "Check who is watching @lemuskxperience #superstarRajinikanth," AR Rahman captioned his Instagram post. Check out AR Rahman's post:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth feels 'blessed' to be a part of the duo's meeting Meanwhile, the superstar's elder daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of lovely pictures, which were clicked during the superstar's meeting with AR Rahman. "When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason… You are blessed and of course, they are THE best! @arrahman sir @rajinikanth appa!," wrote the Lal Salaam director. Check out Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Instagram post:

Rajinikanth and AR Rahman's upcoming projects The veteran actor is currently busy with the shooting of Jailer, the upcoming action thriller helmed by renowned filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. He is also making an extended cameo appearance in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's next directorial venture Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth is reportedly planning to team up with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy for his upcoming film, which is expected to have its official launch soon. The Oscar-winner musician, on the other hand, is reuniting with Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam, after a long gap. He has a massive lineup of exciting projects, including Ponniyin Selvan II, Ayaalan, Maamannan, the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, and many others.

