Rajinikanth gets discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilized; Watch video

In a video that is going viral on social media, Rajinikanth can be seen in his car after getting discharged from the hospital.

In what has come as a huge relief to the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth, a video of the actor has surfaced online, where he can be seen in his car, greeting his fans while leaving the hospital, where he was being treated. With this, it is reported that the actor has been discharged as his blood pressure has been stabilized. Reports also state that the actor has reached his residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden. According to a medical bulletin, the decision was taken as the medical condition of the actor has improved.

According to the health bulletin, Rajinikanth is feeling much better and he has been advised to be in bed rest for a week. The bulletin read, “Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.”

See the hospital statement here:

Watch the video here:https://twitter.com/editor_dhanus/status/1343217968340090882?s=20

The statement further stated that he was advised to avoid activities that may increase his chance of contracting COVID 19. Last week, there was fluctuations in Rajinikanth’s blood pressure and he was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. He was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when the shooting process was brought to a halt after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. When his health went for a toll, he was observing self quarantine.

