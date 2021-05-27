  1. Home
Rajinikanth gets emotional about his retirement plan with Annaatthe crew?

Rajinikanth apparently told Annaatthe team that he wants to do a few more films before his retirement. Well, his dedication towards work leaves us surprised.
May 27, 2021
Even at 70, Rajinikanth is the superstar of the Indian cinema who can pull huge number of crowd to the cinema halls. He is the actor with the Midas touch and there is no denying that. He has appeared in more than 160 films and continues to be the box office king. Reportedly, the Petta star recently got emotional while speaking about his retirement plan with Annaatthe crew. Rajinikanth apparently told the team that he wants to do a few more films before his retirement. He also added that for the same, his health has to be in a good condition. 

Rajinikanth is known as the God of Indian cinema and his dedication towards work always leaves us surprised. From being a simple bus conductor to a superstar now, his journey has been a rollercoaster ride. His style and charisma are loved by the masses. Talking about his upcoming film, Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. 

The shooting of the film was put on hold last December after some members tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to high fluctuations in blood pressure. 

The makers recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai last week. Annaatthe also has Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in important roles. 

Talking about Rajinikanth's health, the superstar will reportedly head to the US in June 2021 for his regular medical check-up.

