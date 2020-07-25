  1. Home
Rajinikanth gets emotional as he recalls moments with legendary director Mahendran on his birth anniversary

In the video, Rajinikanth stated that the director passed away too soon, leaving behind some great movies for us to cherish. He added that Mahendran was someone who was never after money or fame.
On the birth anniversary of legendary director Mahendran, his son John Mahendran shared a video tribute on his Twitter space. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen recalling his favourite moments with the director. He stated that the director passed away too soon, leaving behind some great movies for us to cherish. He added that Mahendran was someone who was never after money or fame. It should be noted that the duo worked together in the recent film Petta by Karthik Subbaraj.

In the video, Rajinikanth said, “If people are still praising my work in the classic film Mullum Malarum, it is only because of Mahendran. He was a close friend and not a usual person. Everyone knows his achievement in his career in the entertainment industry. He was never after money or fame. All he wanted to do was make good films and make Tamil cinema on par with world cinema. He enjoyed every bit of cinema and he was always striving hard to make quality cinema”.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e pass

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has four female leads including two senior actors. Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen as the leading ladies. Yesterday, actor Arjai announced that he will be seen playing a role in the film. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe’s shooting process will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Twitter

