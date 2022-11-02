Rajinikanth gets emotional, REVEALS why he couldn't attend late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral

Addressing the gathering, the Darbar actor talked about the late Power star. He was quoted saying in Kannada, “In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He was God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. Later, that child went back to God. His aatma (soul) is with us."

Superstar Rajinikanth was the Chief Guest alongside Jr NTR at the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award function held in Bengaluru yesterday on 1st November. Both the stars can be seen twinning in white at the event. During the ceremony, the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with the Karnataka Ratna Award. For those unaware, he is the 9th recipient of the award after Dr. Virendra Heggade, S Nijalingappa, C N R Rao, Bhimsen Joshi, Shivakumara Swamiji, and Dr. J Javaregowda.

He further got emotional as he revealed why he could not attend Puneeth’s funeral, “I had undergone an operation and was in the intensive care unit (ICU).” The superstar also added that even if he had learned about Puneeth Rajkumar's death, he would not have been able to travel owing to his health.

Puneeth Rajkumar chapter in schools

In addition to this, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai announced that a lesson on the life of the late Kannada actor will be incorporated into the school curriculum. He said, "We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing."

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year, after suffering a major heart attack at the age of 46.

