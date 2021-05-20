Rajinikanth gets spotted as he goes out and about in Chennai during his morning walk; Photo

In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen in a sporty outfit with a graphic printed tee and headphones.

Recently, Rajinikanth made the headlines after he donated Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu combat the second wave of the pandemic. Later, he photo with his daughter surfaced online, where he was seen taking his first dose of COVID 19. Now, the Superstar got spotted near his residence while going for his morning walk. In the photo, he can be seen in a sporty outfit with a graphic printed tee with the wordings ‘Live, Love, Run’.

The actor can also be seen enjoying music during his morning walk with headphones. He finished the look with sneakers. It is well known that the legendary actor have always kept fitness as a priority. This photo has come as a huge inspiration to his fans to have a healthy lifestyle. A few months back, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he had blood pressure fluctuations.

Live. Love. Run. Here is the latest click of Superstar #Rajinikanth during his morning walk! Stay safe & healthy, folks!#Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/89VnubkSsU — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) May 20, 2021

His health went for a toss after he quarantined himself following the Covid positive test of a few crew members from the sets of his next film Annaatthe. Though Rajinikanth tested negative, he had Blood Pressure fluctuations. Recently, the film’s shooting resumed in Hyderabad and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after a schedule was wrapped up. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has four leading ladies – Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The film is touted to be a rural drama and it will be released on Diwali 2021.

