Rajinikanth gives clarification on his Janta Curfew video after Twitter deletes it for misrepresenting facts

Rajinikanth joined the bandwagon of celebs who took to social media and extended their support for PM Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew initiative. However, his video was immediately pulled down from Twitter. Now, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and clarified that his statement in the video was misunderstood.

Superstar Rajinikanth joined the bandwagon of celebs who took to social media and extended their support for PM Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew initiative. The Darbar actor also shared a video about it, however, Twitter deleted it for misrepresenting facts. Twitter deleted two of his videos in which Rajinikanth stated that India is approaching stage 3, community transmission of coronavirus and that if we support Janta Curfew, it will prevent from spreading the virus.

Now, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and clarified that his statement in the video has been misunderstood. “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering the Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason,” he wrote in the Tweet.

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the film industry joined every Indian as they stepped out in their balcony to express gratitude through Janta Curfew. Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde among others took to social media and shared videos of them clapping for doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff.

