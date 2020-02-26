Rajinikanth gives us a Thalaiva high with his Hyderabad airport spotting; See Photos

Actor Rajinikanth was spotted at Hyderabad airport, after the makers of his next film Annaatthe wrapped up the shooting schedule in Huderabad Ramoji Film City.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Kollywood Superstar is the king of styles. At a time when we are all in Darbar high, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport and he looked flawless in a simple black tee and a pair sweatpants, while proving that it takes Rajinikanth to look that stylish even in a simple attire. The actor was at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City to shoot his portions for his next film, Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva.

The makers of the film recently revealed the title look of the film, which was earlier called Thalaivar 168. The film also starts four female leads - Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. While the roles of the cast are not yet revealed, some reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Rajinikanth's sister. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who was associated with Rajinikanth in his last two movies - Darbar and Petta.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, where he romanced Nayanthara on screen. The film also had Nivedha Thomas playing the role of Rajinikanth's daughter, while Yogi Babu was seen as his sidekick. Suniel Shetty played the main villain and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film occupied the headlines recently after the distributor association claimed that the film did not fetch them the profit that Rajinikanth's film usually mints.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

