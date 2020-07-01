  1. Home
Rajinikanth goes ballistic after cops allegedly refused to cooperate the death probe of Jayaraj and Fenix

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and expressed that we should not let go of this incident until everyone involved in the case is investigated and get justice served.
A day after it was alleged in various media reports that the cops in Sathankulam police station refused to cooperate for probe in the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennix, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and expressed that we should not let go of this incident until everyone involved in the case is investigated and get justice served. He added that he was shocked to know how police acted when the Kovilpatti Magistrate tried to probe the incident.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “I was shocked to know that the cops in Sathankulam police station refused to cooperate with the magistrate's probe in the inhumane brutal torture of police which killed the father-son duo. We should not let go of this incident until everyone involved gets justice served.” His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the post and stated one should not let go of this incident. According to media reports, the cops in the police station challenged the Magistrate MS Barathidasan when he tried to probe the incident saying that they cannot do anything.

Check Rajinikanth's tweet here:

Other than a woman constable, all the other cops refused to cooperate with the probe, suggest media reports. Jayaraj and Fenix from Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam were arrested by cops for keeping their mobile shop open after 8 pm. After two days of arrest, they both died in police custody. The woman constable, who narrated the incident, stated that they both were tortured for two days by two cops in the police station.

