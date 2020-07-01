Rajinikanth goes ballistic after cops allegedly refused to cooperate the death probe of Jayaraj and Fenix

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and expressed that we should not let go of this incident until everyone involved in the case is investigated and get justice served.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “I was shocked to know that the cops in Sathankulam police station refused to cooperate with the magistrate's probe in the inhumane brutal torture of police which killed the father-son duo. We should not let go of this incident until everyone involved gets justice served.” His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the post and stated one should not let go of this incident. According to media reports, the cops in the police station challenged the Magistrate MS Barathidasan when he tried to probe the incident saying that they cannot do anything.

Other than a woman constable, all the other cops refused to cooperate with the probe, suggest media reports. Jayaraj and Fenix from Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam were arrested by cops for keeping their mobile shop open after 8 pm. After two days of arrest, they both died in police custody. The woman constable, who narrated the incident, stated that they both were tortured for two days by two cops in the police station.

