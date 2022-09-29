Rajinikanth greets co-stars with his signature vanakkam in the BTS PHOTO from Jailer
Take a look at the on-location picture of Rajinikanth from the sets of Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer.
Rajinikanth will next grace the silver screens with director Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The filming of this highly-anticipated drama is currently underway in Chennai. Today, we bring to you an on-location picture from the sets of the film. The superstar poses in a white shirt and brown pants. He greets the co-stars in his unique style of vanakkam as he enters the shooting location. The latest picture of Thalaiva is doing rounds on the internet.
As the name suggests, Rajinikanth will essay the titular role of a jailer in the film. It is the first time that he has attempted a character like this in his career. The first look of Jailer managed to create a massive buzz among the fans, who are counting the days to witness the superstar on the big scenes once again. The movie will also star Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Shivaraj Kumar, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with the rest.
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the role of the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth. While nothing has been announced officially yet, if it turns out to be true, these two will be seen together on the big screens for the second time after the 2010 drama Enthiran. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander composed the songs and background scores for the movie.
It is believed that a major portion of Jailer will be shot in the film cities of Chennai and Hyderabad. A huge set has been erected in a film city in Chennai for the movie. The next update from Jailer is expected to be made on the occasion of Diwali this year.
