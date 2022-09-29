Rajinikanth greets co-stars with his signature vanakkam in the BTS PHOTO from Jailer

Rajinikanth will next grace the silver screens with director Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The filming of this highly-anticipated drama is currently underway in Chennai. Today, we bring to you an on-location picture from the sets of the film. The superstar poses in a white shirt and brown pants. He greets the co-stars in his unique style of vanakkam as he enters the shooting location. The latest picture of Thalaiva is doing rounds on the internet.

As the name suggests, Rajinikanth will essay the titular role of a jailer in the film. It is the first time that he has attempted a character like this in his career. The first look of Jailer managed to create a massive buzz among the fans, who are counting the days to witness the superstar on the big scenes once again. The movie will also star Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Shivaraj Kumar, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with the rest.