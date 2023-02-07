Rajinikanth greets fans with a smile as they mob his car on Jailer sets in Jaisalmer; VIDEO

Rajinikanth is the biggest superstar in the South film industry. He enjoys a massive fanbase that goes beyond everything and is loved for his down-to-earth nature, kindness, and zero attitude. He is also one such actor, who always graces his fans with the utmost respect. A warm smile and vanakkam are his forte to greet his fans. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jailer in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and hundreds of fans gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of him. Many fans mobbed the superstar's car as he was heading out of the shoot location. Although he didn't come out of the car, he graciously waved and smiled at his fans who were waiting for him. A video of Rajinikanth's car being mobbed by fans at Jaisalmer fort has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

In the video, several fans are seen crowding the veteran actor's car. While some went near his car to click a selfie, a few also requested him to come out of the vehicle if possible. Rajinikanth is seen waving at fans in response. He also slightly rolled down his window to wave. Watch Rajinikanth's video from Jailer sets here:

Jackie Shroff joins Jailer sets Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also joined the sets of Jailer. The actor also clicked on the shoot location at Jaisalmer. A video of the actor from the sets greeting his fans has also surfaced on Twitter. A group of fans thronged to the venue where Jackie waved at them, shook hands with them, and thanked them for their support. On Sunday, the makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a poster of Jackie Shroff from Jailer. The photo went viral on the Internet as Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are reuniting after 36 years. The duo previously worked together in the film, Uttar Dakshin.



About Jailer Jailer, which features Rajinikanth as a prison officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, is touted to be a dark comical thriller. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee in talks for an action entertainer from September