Rajinikanth greets fans with his signature vanakkam and warm smile as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. He is loved by millions for his down-to-earth nature, humility and simplicity. The actor has an aura to make audiences admire him off and on screen, which is very rare for celebrities and the latest video is the proof. On Wednesday night, the actor was clicked at Mumbai airport and greeted fans with a smile, wave, and his signature vanakkam.

Rajinikanth was papped at the Mumbai airport amid huge security. As the superstar walked towards his car, he greeted his fans with a smile and vanakkam. In the showbiz world, where the airport has become a new runway too, he kept his outfit simple and comfy like no star. He opted for a white t-shirt paired with black track pants and comfy shoes.

A day before, when Rajinikanth was clicked at the airport, he opted for the same comfy and simple look in a white tee and black track pants.

Watch Rajinikanth's latest airport video here:

Upcoming films

According to reports, Rajinikanth has been travelling back and forth to Mumbai for the shoot of his daughter Aishwarya's directorial film Lal Salaam. He is playing the cameo role of Moideen Bhai in the film. A few days ago, the first look of the actor was released and received a backlash for the poor quality of the poster. Although fans loved his new look, many were disappointed with the poster. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

Rajinikanth will be seen next in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. He will be playing the role of a common man with a twisted side in his next, who goes by the name of Muthuvel Pandian. The film stars a star-studded cast like Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the popular banner Sun Pictures.

Jailer is scheduled to release worldwide on August 11

