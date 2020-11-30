Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram; See PHOTOS

After talking during Rajini Makkal Mandram's meeting, Superstar greeted his fans near his Raghavendra Marriage Hall.

At a time when the Assembly Elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021, Rajinikanth met the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandam on Monday. This came even after the doctors advised him against taking the political plunge due to health concerns. The meeting was conducted at Rajinikanth’s Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. After the meeting, Rajinikanth greeted his supporters and photos of the same have surfaced online. Rajinikanth had earlier said that he will let people know about his political stand at the right time.

As per the media reports, an announcement from the Superstar is expected following the meeting and since Rajinikanth himself had announced that he would clear the air after meeting the office-bearers, it is expected that an official announcement is on the cards. On October 29, Rajinikanth said that he was advised not to start his political journey at the time of pandemic, as he had a kidney transplant in 2016.

See the photos here:

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth greets supporters after a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra Hall in the city.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/sh5LhHZgSP — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Also Read: South Newsmakers Of Week: Samantha Akkineni's Maldives photos, Jallikattu's Oscar entry to Thavasi passes away

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. The film is touted to be a rural drama, and it has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. It also has Prakash Raj in a key role. Before the lockdown was imposed, the film’s first schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It was reported earlier that Rajinikanth will not join the sets anytime soon due to the pandemic situation.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×