Rajinikanth heads to Chennai after completing his spiritual trip to Himalayas; WATCH

Superstar Rajinikanth is unquestionably a name that requires no introduction. The actor not only has a huge fanbase but also has inspired many artists to pursue a career in the film industry. It is understandable that a career as an actor is a physically and mentally taxing job.

To take a break from this hustle and bustle, Rajinikanth recently went on a spiritual visit to the religious places in Uttarakhand and the Himalayas. Now, in a recent update, Rajinikanth is all set to return to Chennai after completing his spiritual visits. Have a look!

Rajinikanth to arrive in Chennai

A video has been shared online from a fan page named Suresh Balaji in which Thalaivar Rajinikanth was snapped at the Dehradun airport. The actor can be seen accompanied by his security personnel as well.

As per the video, Rajinikanth will be returning to Chennai on June 4, evening as the actor completes his spiritual tour. The actor was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama set.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth started his spiritual visits on March 31, as the actor went on a trip to Uttarakhand and the Himalayas as well. As per reports, the actor visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mahavatar Babaji caves and several other holy religious places during his spiritual tour.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Superstar Rajinikanth recently completed filming for his next film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is believed to revolve around the story of a retired officer who sets out to solve a serious mystery surrounding him.

The upcoming film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in prominent parts. The film is set to hit the theaters in October this year.

Furthermore, the Petta star is going to play the lead in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed flick Coolie. The film's developers recently released an intriguing title teaser. Additionally, actor Sathyaraj confirmed during a press conference that he would be featured as Rajinikanth's friend.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Rajinikanth will commence the shooting schedule of Coolie after returning from his spiritual trip.

