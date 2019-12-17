Rajinikanth: Here's what the Darbar actor has to say about Citizenship Amendment Act & Jamia protests

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently asked about his opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the Jamia protests. Read further to know what the Darbar actor has to say about the same.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and Jamia Millia Islamia student protests have been breaking a debate on social media off late. Numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry have come out in support of the Jamia students after alleged police brutality on them who gathered to protest on a Sunday evening. The entire act has been denounced by actors like , , Richa Chadha, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhaskar and many others. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth was also asked for his opinions about the same.

The South superstar was recently in Mumbai for the launch of the trailer of his upcoming movie Darbar. It is at this event that he was asked about the CAA 2019 and the police crackdown on students in universities. The superstar simply replied by saying that he does not want to talk about politics as that is a cinema function. He also assured everyone present there that he will address this particular issue in a different platform.

This epic response from Rajinikanth invited cheers and hoots on the parts of the fans present there. Talking about his movie Darbar, it also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The much – awaited movie has been directed by AR Murugadoss. For the unversed, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a cop in Darbar. The music for the movie has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. Moreover, Suniel Shetty portrays the role of the antagonist in the movie. The trailer of Darbar has already been released which has received tremendous response from the audiences.

