Rajinikanth holding grandson Ved in this rare PHOTO is the cutest thing on the internet right now

We have come across a rare picture of superstar Rajinikanth with his grandson Ved Krishna which is all things adorable. Check out the picture.

South superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of audiences for decades owing to the numerous blockbuster movies delivered by him. Apart from being a talented actor, he is also a perfect family man which is evident from numerous instances. Rajini Sir is very close to his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. We have recently come across a rare throwback picture of the Darbar actor which will be sufficient enough to prove his love for all near and dear ones.

The picture showcases Rajinikanth holding his grandson Ved lovingly which is probably the cutest thing you will see on the internet right now. For the unversed, Ved Krishna is Soundarya Rajinikanth’s son who was born on May 6, 2015. In the picture, we can see an irresistible smile on the Annatthe actor’s face as he holds the little munchkin close to him and hugs the latter. He is seen wearing a simple white shirt in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, after having begun this year with the hit movie Darbar, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for another action-drama titled Annaatthe. It also features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Vela Ramamoorthy, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The release date of Annaatthe has not been revealed as of now owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis which has called for a lockdown across the country.

(ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rajinikanth was terrified of Amitabh Bachchan for doing romantic scenes with Aishwarya Rai)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More