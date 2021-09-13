Rajinikanth attends private screening of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii; Calls director Vijay after watching film

Starring Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR, the much-anticipated film Thalaivii got released on September 10. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it showcases Jaya Amma's personal life, as a superstar and as the CM of Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, superstar Rajinikanth also attended a private screening of Thalaivii.

According to social media buzz, Rajinikanth watched the film in a private screening and said to have a phone called director Vijay to congratulate him. Rajinikanth was all praises for Vijay and his team on making Thalaivii. This starrer is directed by A. L. Vijay and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Besides Kangana and Arvind, the film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The music of the film is by GV Prakash.

Also Read: Actor Uttej's wife passes away due to cancer; Chiranjeevi visits hospital and offers condolences to family

Meanwhile, at the promotional event ahead of the film's release Baahubali director Vijayendra Prasad, was all praises for Kangana. Speaking at the event, writer Vijayendra Prasad had said, "Kangana is initially sceptical about doing the film because she does not know about Jayalalithaa. I told her to be herself and it is enough. She immediately accepted. I am sure she will be on the Top Chair someday."

Director AL Vijay further added," Kangana ji lived in this character. The movie is all about Kangana ji and Jaya ji's life. She has done complete justice to the movie. Aravind Swamy is the pillar of the film. I thank the entire team for staying a strong support to the film in three years of the pandemic."