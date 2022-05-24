Rajinikanth & Ilaiyaraaja pose for a PIC as spent quality time at superstar's home in Chennai

Rajinikanth and music maestro Ilayaraaja, the two dearest friends, met each other after a long time and spent quality time. The duo met at Rajinikanth's residence and spoke about many things reportedly also about the musician's special birthday concert. It is said that Ilayaraaja performed a musical session for the superstar and he thoroughly enjoyed it.

Rajinikanth and Ilayaraaja's pics surfaced on social media and are trending. The duo can be seen twinning white mundu attire.

The duo has given some memorable songs to the fans over time. They last worked together in Suresh Krissna’s film Veera, that released in 1994. And now after 3 decades, the combo is likely to team up for another venture. Superstar Rajinikanth and legendary music composer Ilayaraja may work together in R. Balki’s next. Reports suggest that if all goes well, the two will come to create magic again. The news has created a lot of excitement among superstar fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar169. There are strong reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer. According to the sources revealed to Pinkvilla, the film will go on floors very soon. Reportedly at the end of May or June. Our sources also confirms that the film in question will see a theatrical release in the window of December 2022 to February 2023.

After Beast's bad reviews, there were reports that Rajinikanth has replaced Nelson Dilipkumar with another director. But they remained just rumours as the film is very much on.

