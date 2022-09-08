Rajinikanth 'imagined Sridevi as Kundavai' in Ponniyin Selvan; Says he asked for a cameo in Mani Ratnam's film

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as the special guests, recently graced the grand trailer and audio launch event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. During his speech at the event in Chennai, superstar Rajinikanth said that when he heard Ponniyin Selvan's story for the first time, he imagined Sridevi as Kundavai.

"When I read the story, I imagined Kamal as Arulmozhivarman, Sridevi as Kundavai, Vijaykanth as Aditya Karikalan and Sathyaraj as Pazhuvettaraiyar," said Rajinikanth. He also confessed that he wanted to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan but Mani Ratnam rejected it. The superstar said, "I wanted to be a part of #PS1 somehow, so I asked Mani sir if I can play Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. He denied the offer saying my fans would not be happy. Anyone else would have taken it, but Mani denied it and this is what makes him unique."