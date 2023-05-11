Rajinikanth impresses with his simplicity as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Superstar Rajinikanth was clicked at Mumbai airport, on Thursday morning. He wore a casual outfit and flashed his bright smile to the cameras and bowled with his humility. The actor proves why he is loved by everyone for his down-to-earth nature and no starry tantrums.

On Thursday morning, Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport as he walked in for security checking and posed for cameras with his million-dollar smile. He opted for a simple look in a white tee and pants, which he paired up with comfy shoes. As Paps clicked him, he waved, smiled and his style is total treat.

As per reports, he is in the city for the shoot of his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film, Lal Salaam. However, there's no clarity about it. A few days, the first look of the superstar from the film Moideen Bhai received a huge backlash from the audiences. Many called out the designer for the poor quality of the poster. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023.

Watch Rajinikanth's airport video here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the popular banner Sun Pictures. The film will arrive during Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival this August.

