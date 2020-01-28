Rajinikanth injured during the filming of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls; Shooting halted

Rajinikanth, who was shooting for an episode of the famous adventurous TV show, Man Vs Wild, suffered minor injuries during the shooting.

According to media reports, actor Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries during the filming of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls. The shooting was happening at the Bandipur Reserve. According to The New Indian Express, the shooting process was stopped due to his injury and the forest officials had to intervene to make sure that the actor was fine.

TNIE quoted a forest official as saying, "The shooting has been called off for the day for his safety. There is no permission for shooting on January 29 with the actor." Meanwhile, the Karnataka forest department, has sought an explanation from the crew of the show for using drones without seeking approval. Apparently, a senior forest department official had stated that the crew has permission to shoot for six hours on January 28 and 30. While Rajinikanth’s schedule was planned on Tuesday, Bollywood biggie ’s portions were supposed to be shot on January 30.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the show after the participation of former American President Barack Obama and Russian President Viladimir Puttin in the show. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s air travel to Mysuru to shoot for the show was also distrubed following a technical glitch on the flight that he was travelling. The flight,which started from Chennai, made an emergency landing at the Meenambakkam airport.

