Rajinikanth interacts with fans during his visit to the US; See viral PHOTOS

A new set of pictures of Rajinikanth interacting with fans in the US are currently going viral on social media. The actor is currently in the US for a regular health check-up.

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in the US with his family as he went for a health check-up. A few days ago, Rajinikanth flew to the US for a regular check-up with doctors at the Mayo Clinic, US. In 2016, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant and since then, the actor regularly visits the US for health checkups. Pictures of Rajinikanth are going viral daily from the US and now a new set of photos have surfaced on social media.

Recently, Rajinikanth also interacted with a few fans during the trip. Now, photos of the Darbar actor with his fans are doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Rajinikanth looks dapper in a blue shirt and grey pants. Take a look at the photos:

Not just for a health check-up, Rajinikanth also went to the US for a mini-reunion with his family. Reportedly, the actor is spending quality time with wife Latha, daughter Aishwarya, son-in-law Dhanush and grandkids Yatra and Linga. The actor is expected to return back to work after a few months.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in an upcoming Tamil film titled Annaatthe, directed by Siva, who is known for his movies like Daruvu and Vivegam. The movie has an ensemble cast of Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Kushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Vela Ramamoorthy. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the music for the film is composed by D. Imman.

Annaatthe is initially scheduled to hit the theatres on 4th November 2021 as a Diwali release but seems like it will be postponed as Rajinikanth has not resumed shooting yet. After the first lockdown, Rajinikanth began shooting in December but the shooting process was put to a halt after 4 crew members had tested positive for COVID 19. The team of Annaatthe is yet to resume shooting post-second wave lockdown.

Credits :Twitter

