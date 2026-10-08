'Rajinikanth is happy': Thalaivar's team refutes rumors of issues between him and Ashwath Marimuthu on Dharman sets

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman has been making buzz even before its release, and the latest reports surround an alleged rift between the superstar and director Ashwath Marimuthu. However, Rajinikanth’s team has now dismissed the reports, making it clear that the actor is comfortable and happy while shooting for the film.

Rajinikanth’s team dismisses Dharman set rumors

Dharman, earlier known as Thalaivar173, went through two director changes before Ashwath Marimuthu was announced as the filmmaker in June. According to TOI, a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that disagreements between Rajinikanth and Ashwath had created an uncomfortable atmosphere on set.

A member of Rajinikanth’s PR team subsequently addressed the speculation, citing firsthand experience of the film’s shoot. In a post written in Tamil, they stated, “This is completely incorrect information. I have witnessed firsthand over many days of shooting that Thalaivar feels very comfortable and happy working with director @Dir_Ashwath, thanks to his dynamic working style. The film Dharman is progressing well, rapidly, and excellently.”

About Dharman

Slated to arrive in January 2027, Dharman also features Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu in key roles. The first look has already generated curiosity, with Rajinikanth seen sporting blue scrubs while holding a scalpel.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Before Dharman, Rajinikanth will return to the big screen with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled for release on October 15. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will reprise their roles, while Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff are set to appear in cameos.

The sequel also features Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. With Jailer 2 arriving ahead of Dharman, Rajinikanth fans have two major projects to look forward to as the superstar continues his packed cinematic run.

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