Rajinikanth is in complete awe after watching Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD; director Nag Ashwin reacts

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, is receiving massive love in theaters with raving reviews. Several celebrities have praised the film, and superstar Rajinikanth has joined the bandwagon. He penned a few words after being in awe of the film.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rajinikanth showered heaps of love on the film and said, “What an epic movie! Director Nag Ashwin has taken Indian Cinema to a different level.” Moreover, the legend lauded the leading cast of the movie and shared that he is eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Check out Rajinikanth’s reaction after watching Kalki 2898 AD

Rajinikanth’s blissful words have surely left Kalki 2898 AD’s director, Nag Ashwin, and his entire team speechless. The director replied to the superstar’s tweet and added how he feels blessed by his words.

Check out Nag Ashwin’s tweet:

The movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a sci-fi dystopian tale that is intertwined with mythological factors and epics. The movie originates from the end of the Kurukshetra war in the Mahabharata and how, 6,000 years later, the world has fallen to a distraught level and is run by a totalitarian god called Supreme Yaskin.

However, despite all hope for the lives of common people seeming to be at a loss, a new ray of sunshine lights upon them with the prophesied arrival of Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. With the proclaimed god after the unborn child, an epic battle takes place between them, with a skilled bounty hunter called Bhairava also dead set on capturing the baby for his own personal gains.

The movie featuring Prabhas as Bhairava also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

Rajinikanth’s next

Rajinikanth was last seen this year in an extended cameo role for the film Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The sports action movie was released back on February 9, 2024, and featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. Moreover, the actor will also next start filming for the movie Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

