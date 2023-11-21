'Rajinikanth is naturally gifted with style': Latha Rajinikanth praises husband's innate charisma and magnetism

Rajinikanth is undeniably one of the biggest stars not just in Tamil cinema but in Indian cinema as a whole. The actor has completed close to 50 years in the film industry and still enjoys the same love and fan following as he did when he was a newcomer.

Over the years, the name Rajinikanth has become synonymous with suave and swag. The actor has the innate ability to bring energy to his characters. In a recent interview with Vikatan, his wife and playback singer Latha Rajinikanth revealed that the style and swag were not something that the actor just brought on screen but rather something that was characteristic of him as a person.

Rajinikanth and style cannot be separated

In her interview with Vikatan, Latha Rajinikanth said that style and Rajinikanth go hand in hand and cannot be separated. She added that Rajinikanth somehow made his swag shine through even in the role of a daily-wage laborer living in abject poverty in the film Mullum Malarum (1978).

She said that the style is something that becomes visible in his expressions or his actions and is something that was gifted to him by nature.

Rajinikanth and Latha’s relationship

Rajinikanth and Latha met for the first time when she had to interview him for her college magazine. The two got to know each other and finally tied the knot on 26th February 1981. Their daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, are prominent filmmakers as well.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming sports drama film Lal Salaam, helmed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and is all set to release during Pongal next year.

The Petta actor is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Rana Daggubati. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and the filming process has already begun.

Rajinikanth has also signed up for his 171st film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, a film tentatively titled Thalaivar171. Although not many details are available about the film, it is known that the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the action choreography will be done by Anbariv Masters.

