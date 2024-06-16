Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff and others attend Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah's grand wedding reception

Action King Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and renowned actor-director Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah tied the sacred knot on June 10 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of friends and families at the Hanuman Temple in Gerugambakkam in Chennai.

Now, in a recent update, a star-studded reception ceremony took place on the eve of June 14, attended by many renowned celebrities and prominent politicians. Have a look!

A glimpse into Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s star-studded reception

The reception ceremony took place at the magnificent Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai. Many pictures from the event are now doing the rounds on social media. Thalaivar Rajinikanth can be seen in the glimpses with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth as they both blessed the newly married couples with their adorable blessings.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also graced the event with his presence. He was seen accompanied by her better half Durga Stalin as well.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Prabhu Deva were also spotted at the grand reception ceremony.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja also became a part of the royal ceremony with other prominent faces from the industry.

Workfront of Aishwarya and Umapathy

In 2013, Aishwarya Arjun made her feature film debut in the Boopathy Pandian-directed Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai. Vishal played the main role in the movie.

Advertisement

She was also featured in her father's bilingual Hindi-Tamil film Prema Baraha/Sollidava, which starred Chandan Kumar in the lead role. As per reports, Aishwarya will be soon making her Telugu debut along with Vishwak Sen and the project will be helmed by Arjun Sarja himself.

On the other hand, Umapathy Ramaiah debuted in the 2017 film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, directed by Inbasekhar. He was last seen in the Thanne Vandi movie in 2021. Meanwhile, Umapathy’s latest flick titled Pithala Maathi successfully hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah tie knot in a traditional ceremony