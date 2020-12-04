Rajinikanth to join the sets of Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe in January 2021?

After announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth stated that the film's schedule will not be affected by his political entry.

Rajinikanth announced while meeting the press that his political entry will not affect his upcoming film Annaatthe with Siruthai Siva. Though he has announced the news, it still remains unclear as to when will the makers restart the shooting process. After the pandemic situation hit the country, the makers of Aanaatthe halted the shooting process while it was going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Now, almost all filmmakers have restarted the shooting process.

However, there has been no official update from Annaatthe’s makers regarding the shooting process. Now, a new report has come up stating that Rajinikanth will join the sets of the film in January 2021. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama. It has four leading ladies namely Keerthy Suresh, Nayantahra, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in some key roles.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. It is expected that the update regarding the film’s shooting will be given out in the coming days.

