Rajinikanth joins sets as Annaatthe’s shooting commences with doctors for emergency?

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar.

Rumour mills are rife about the shooting process of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. While there are several reports that are making the rounds on social media stating that the shooting process has started, a report in DT Next states that doctors are present on the sets as standby in case of emergency. It is known that the shooting process was brought to a halt after Rajinikanth developed complications in his health. He was also advised to have rest for a few months.

For the unversed, four crew members tested positive for COVID 19 when the shooting was happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Rajinikanth was observing self quarantine in a hotel as a precautionary method, where his blood pressure fluctuated. Later, videos of the actor returning home surfaced as he was discharged after a couple of days. Now, it looks like the shooting process has kick-started. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially.

Yesterday, the makers announced that the film will have Jagapathi Babu in a key role. Directed by Siruthai Siva, it has four leading ladies namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh on board. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Soori, Suresh and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which is a cop drama.

