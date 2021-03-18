  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth joins sets as Annaatthe’s shooting commences with doctors for emergency?

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:08 pm
Rajinikanth joins sets as Annaatthe’s shooting commences with doctors for emergency?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rumour mills are rife about the shooting process of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. While there are several reports that are making the rounds on social media stating that the shooting process has started, a report in DT Next states that doctors are present on the sets as standby in case of emergency. It is known that the shooting process was brought to a halt after Rajinikanth developed complications in his health. He was also advised to have rest for a few months.

For the unversed, four crew members tested positive for COVID 19 when the shooting was happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Rajinikanth was observing self quarantine in a hotel as a precautionary method, where his blood pressure fluctuated. Later, videos of the actor returning home surfaced as he was discharged after a couple of days. Now, it looks like the shooting process has kick-started. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially.

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Final schedule of the H Vinoth directorial to be shot in Spain?

Yesterday, the makers announced that the film will have Jagapathi Babu in a key role. Directed by Siruthai Siva, it has four leading ladies namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh on board. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Soori, Suresh and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which is a cop drama.

Credits :DT Next

You may like these
Annaatthe: Rajinikanth to join the sets of Siruthai Siva directorial soon?
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Siruthai Siva holds talks with the superstar to resume the shooting process?
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers of Siruthai Siva directorial to commence shooting in Chennai from February?
Annaatthe shooting halts after 8 crew members test COVID positive; Rajinikanth tests negative and is isolated
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Superstar speeds up the shooting process by working 14 hours a day?
PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Rajinikanth spotted as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot