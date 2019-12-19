Forbes India 100 Celebs 2019: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thala Vijay, Ajith make it to the list

Kollywood stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj have been named in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities 2019.

Forbes has revealed India's Celebrity 100 list for the year 2019. Kollywood celebrities have occupied a comfortable place in the list. The list includes mega stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar AR Rahman. The list has been created based on various factors including estimated earnings, media visibility.

Among the Kollywood celebrities, superstar Rajinikanth has occupied the top most place in the list. In the list of South Indian celebrities, he has occupied the 13th position. It is to be noted that the actor had occupied the 14th position in the previous year. While AR Rahman has been named in the 16th position, actor Vijay’s name has been mentioned in the 47th place. Actor Ajith has also made it to the top 100, by occupying the 52nd position.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli TOPS the Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 list; Leaves Salman Khan behind

Check out the tweet:

Director Shankar, who is known for his mega budget movies, has also made to the list by appearing in the 55th position. Megastar Kamal Haasan, who recently completed 60 years in the cinema recently, has been named in the 56th spot in the list. Actor Dhanush, whose recent film Asuran was critically acclaimed, also managed to take a place in the list. He has occupied the 64th position. Director Karthik Subbaraj has occupied the 84th position in the list.

ALSO READ: Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush to collaborate for their next?

Credits :Forbes India

Read More