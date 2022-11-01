Rajinikanth lands in Bengaluru to posthumously honour Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna; WATCH

Thalaiva can be seen donning a black tracksuit and spectacles. Even at 71, his energy levels are off the charts and his enthusiasm is inspiring. He did namaste and shook hands with the officials as he arrived in Bengaluru.

Rajinikanth will be the chief guest for the Rajyotsava Awards held by the Karnataka Government. RRR star Jr NTR has also been invited to the event as a chief guest, along with Infosys Foundation Chairperson, Sudha Murthy. The superstar arrived in Bengaluru today via a special flight at the HAL Airport. He was welcomed at the airport by Minister Sudhakar and other officials. A video of the actor being greeted at the airport is doing rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth's connection with the late Puneeth Rajkumar

It might be interesting to know that Rajinikanth was friends with Dr. Rajkumar ever since he became an established name in Tamil cinema. This year the prestigious Karnataka Ratna will be presented posthumously to the late Puneeth Rajkumar at the ceremony to be held at Vidhan Soudha.

Rajinikanth was hospitalised when Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering a massive heart attack. Reportedly, the superstar was very upset when he learned about the Power Star's demise. Keeping his health in mind, Rajinikanth was advised not to travel, and hence, he could not visit the Rajkumar family during that difficult time.

Upcoming movies

Up next, Rajinikanth has joined forces with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the upcoming action comedy, Jailer. Aside from him, Shivarajkumar has also been roped in as the antagonist in the film opposite Rajinikanth. The film's cast further includes Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Jailer is scheduled to release in the theatres by mid-2023.

