Rajinikanth lauds Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu; Calls it his 'best work so far’

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith 's last release was the romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The project has been garnering positive reviews from all across. The audience is in awe of the way the makers have explored the subject of love and the politics that goes behind it. Now, the movie has a new admirer, and it is none other than superstar Rajinikanth, who is all praises for the flick. The director took to Twitter and shared his excitement after receiving praise from Rajini Sir.

Overwhelmed by the Jailer actor's response to the film, Pa Ranjith tweeted, "I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu “This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far ”are the exact words that he quoted. Thankyou sir" For the unversed, the filmmaker has worked with Thalaivar in two ventures, the 2016 film Kabali, and the 2018 drama Kaala.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu revolves around four people (Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Kalai Arasan, and Manisa Tait), and depicts the complexities of contemporary romance in today's world.