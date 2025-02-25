Rajinikanth lauds Vinayak Chandrasekaran after watching Good Night; director reacts with superstar's autograph

2023 was a great year for Tamil cinema, with many so-called small-scale films gaining popular recognition. One of those films was the Vinayak Chandrasekaran-directed Good Night, starring Manikandan and Meetha Raghunath in the lead roles.

Nearly a year after the film’s theatrical release, Superstar Rajinikanth seems to have watched the film. As he does often when he is impressed with a film, Rajinikanth congratulated the film’s director, Vinayak Chandrasekaran.

The veteran Tamil actor sent a personalized autograph to Vinayak, expressing his appreciation for the film. Vinayak shared the same on his Instagram handle. In his tweet, he wrote, “Dream come true! Got Thalaivar’s autograph and his appreciation for ‘Good Night’! Thank you, Thalaiva, for making my dream a reality! (heart emoji)”



This is not the first time that Rajinikanth has appreciated filmmakers for their efforts in cinema. When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara caught wildfire attention, Rajinikanth, of course, could not miss the film and immediately invited the Kannada actor home and congratulated him on his maverick efforts.

Good Night is a Tamil-language romantic comedy starring Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Raichel Rabecca, Nikhila Sankar, Ramesh Thilak and others in key roles. The film was written and directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. Yuvaraj Ganesan, Nazareth Pasilan, and Maheshraj Pasilan have produced the project.

Sean Roldan has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. Jayanth Sethu Mathavan and Barath Vikraman handled the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Good Night follows the story of Mohan, a regular IT employee who suffers from an intense snoring problem. When he falls in love with Anu, a quiet girl with her fair share of issues from the past, problems arise due to his snoring problem. How Mohan and Anu navigate and overcome this obstacle forms the plot of Good Night.

The film was an instant hit upon its release and gained widespread critical and commercial success for its honest portrayal of extraordinarily ordinary struggles of daily middle-class life.

If you missed it in the theatres, Good Night is available in multiple languages on Jio Hotstar (formerly available on Disney+ Hotstar).