Rajinikanth to leave for the US for medical treatment in a special private flight?

As per reports, Rajinikanth will be joining his son-in-law and actor Dhanush in the US where the actor was shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man.

At a time when we are waiting to know updates about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe, reports are making the rounds, claiming that the actor will leave for the US on a special flight tomorrow for a medical treatment there. Apparently, Rajinikanth has made a sudden plan to go to US on June 21 for a physical examination. After reaching there, he will reportedly join his son in law and actor Dhanush, who is currently in the US for the shooting of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man.

He is flying in a separate plane tomorrow night and will join his son-in-law Dhanush who is currently in America following the shooting of his upcoming film The Gray Man. For the unversed, Rajinikanth’s health deteriorated a few months back when he was in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. The makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial halted the shooting process after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Rajinikanth began shooting for the film Annaatthe in Hyderabad on December 14.

Though he tested negative for the virus, Rajinikanth was under self isolation in Hyderabad when his BP levels started fluctuating and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He will be next seen in the rural drama Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing key roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×