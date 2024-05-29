Rajinikanth leaves for a spiritual journey to Himalayas; his response to political questions is unmissable

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for traveling to the Himalayas every year for a span of around 15 days or more as part of his spiritual journey. As he was traveling to his destination today, the actor was asked by media personnel about the upcoming Lok Sabha election results and an opinion about the debate between music and poetry.

In a fitting response, the actor smilingly requested not to ask him any sort of political questions. He simply said, “Anna…no comments,” and held his hand together, pleading at them.

As Rajinikanth is beginning this year’s journey of meditation and spirituality, the actor was caught in a conversation with the media personnel over his political takes. However, the actor just simply went along with the questions and provided only minimalistic answers, with a genuine smile on his face.

Rajinikanth recently finished the work for his upcoming movie Vettaiyan and was asked about the same as well. In response, he again kept his answer minimal and just said that it came out very well.

For those who are unaware, Rajinikanth is an ardent believer of Mahavatar Babaji, evidently so with his 2002 Tamil film called Baba. In accordance with his spiritual beliefs, the actor makes a pilgrimage trip to the Himalayas yearly, during which he indulges in meditation.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in an extended cameo role in the movie Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The sports action film featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles but was received with mixed response from the critics and even failed to impress the audience.

Moreover, the actor had recently wrapped up his next Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is expected to showcase the superstar as a police officer with an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more playing key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in October this year.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time in their upcoming movie Coolie. The film marks the actor’s 171st cinematic venture and will also showcase Sathyaraj in a vital role.

