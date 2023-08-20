Rajinikanth leaves Twitter divided as he touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet in Lucknow

Why did Rajinikanth touch Yogi Adityanath's feet? Well, Twitter is currently divided after Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on August 19. A section of the audience, mostly Rajinikanth's fans got upset that their superstar touched the feet of someone who is 20 years younger than him.

On the other hand, a section of the audience on Twitter clarified that he is merely practicing his faith and that Rajinikanth is seeking blessings from the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, not from a 'politician'. A few old videos of Rajinikanth touching feet and taking blessings of spiritual gurus, from the past, have also surfaced on Twitter."#Rajinikanth has been like this since you guys were in kindergarten, he is an outright Hindu and continues to be. One of the very few who spoke against Periyar," read a tweet.

Another wrote, "#Rajnikanth is 72, Yogi is 51. Why is an elder man touching the feet of a younger politician? He lost all respect today."

A few others also requested Rajinikanth to give an explanation over his action, in his next media interaction.

Meanwhile, what do you think about Rajinikanth's gesture towards Yogi Adityanath? Let us know in the comment section below. For the unversed, Adityanath is also the mahant (Head Priest) of Gorakhnath Math since September 2014. It is a Hindu monastery in Gorakhpur, a position he has held following his father's death.

Jailer Box office

Talking about his last project, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has emerged third highest-grossing film in the history of Kollywood, overtaking Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has grossed Rs 448 crores worldwide.

Highly known for the hyped cameos from popular faces like Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, Jailer is expected to touch the Rs 600 crore mark globally in the coming week. Overseas, the film is already the third-biggest Tamil film ever.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, this Tamil action thriller film equally managed to create buzz for Tamannaah Bhatia's hot dance moves to Kaavaalaa, a song by Anirudh Ravichander, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Shilpa Rao.

