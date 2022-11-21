Rajinikanth-led Baba to be re-released after 2 decades in a digitally enhanced avatar

Rajinikanth played the titular role in the 2002 supernatural action drama Baba. The project was released in the cinema halls on 15th August 2002 and did not perform too well at the box office. However, now the film is all set to grace the big screens once again after two decades in a digitally enhanced avatar. The movie has been re-edited from a completely new angle and every frame has also been digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology.

The press release from the actor's PR reads, "The film is now gearing up for a new screening again, with a new look, that has been re-edited from a completely new angle. Not only that, every frame is digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology, (sic). All the songs of the film, which are full of scintillating music by AR Rahman like 'Maya Maya', 'Shakti Kodu', have been remixed and changed to Dolby Mix sound system."