Rajinikanth-led Baba to be re-released after 2 decades in a digitally enhanced avatar
Superstar Rajinikanth's Baba to return to the silver screens after 2 decades in a digitally enhanced avatar.
Rajinikanth played the titular role in the 2002 supernatural action drama Baba. The project was released in the cinema halls on 15th August 2002 and did not perform too well at the box office. However, now the film is all set to grace the big screens once again after two decades in a digitally enhanced avatar. The movie has been re-edited from a completely new angle and every frame has also been digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology.
The press release from the actor's PR reads, "The film is now gearing up for a new screening again, with a new look, that has been re-edited from a completely new angle. Not only that, every frame is digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology, (sic). All the songs of the film, which are full of scintillating music by AR Rahman like 'Maya Maya', 'Shakti Kodu', have been remixed and changed to Dolby Mix sound system."
About Baba
The drama talks about the life of a carefree atheist, played by Rajinikanth, who is granted seven wishes by Mahaavatar Babaji, one of Rajinikanth's spiritual gurus in real life, leading him to the world of politics. What follows makes for a gripping watch.
Directed by filmmaker Suresh Krissna, Manisha Koirala is the leading lady of Baba, along with Goundamani, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Sangavi, and Karunaas in the supporting roles, along with others. While music maestro AR Rahman scored the tunes for this film, Chota K. Naidu has handled the camera work. In addition to this, V. T. Vijayan is the head of the editing department for the movie.
For those unaware, Rajinikanth and Suresh Krissna have delivered blockbuster hits like Annamalai, Veera, and the iconic Baashha.
