Rajinikanth makes his way to Tirupati with his wife and entire family after turning 75, see PICS

Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025, with wishes pouring in from all sides for the superstar. Just a day later, the actor was spotted visiting the Tirupati temple along with his entire family and offering prayers.

Rajinikanth visits Tirupati temple along with family

In pictures that surfaced on social media, Rajinikanth was seen entering the temple premises with his family. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Latha, and daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya. His grandson, Yatra Raja, was also seen by his side, gently guiding and assisting the superstar as the family made their way out of the temple premises.

Rajinikanth and his family later posed for photographs, and the actor warmly acknowledged fans who had gathered for a glimpse of Thalaiva, waving and greeting them in his evergreen style.

See the pictures here:

As part of his birthday celebrations, Rajinikanth recently re-released his 1999 blockbuster Padayappa in theatres. The film, directed by KS Ravikumar, was based on a story penned by the superstar himself and was also produced by him.

During the film's promotion, the superstar disclosed that he had plans for a sequel and recalled how he had initially envisioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the main antagonist, a role that eventually went to Ramya Krishnan.

Apart from the superstar and Ramya, the film also featured Soundarya, Lakshmi, Sithara, Radha Ravi, and others in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth’s next films

Rajinikanth is next expected to appear in Jailer 2. The upcoming Tamil-language action comedy serves as a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive box-office blockbuster.

The sequel is reportedly set to follow Muthuvel Pandian as he faces even greater threats than in the first installment, promising intense action and bloodshed. The film is also expected to see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprise their roles from the first movie. Additionally, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan are likely to play significant roles.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be released in theatres by mid-2026.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173, co-produced by Kamal Haasan. The project is expected to be directed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

